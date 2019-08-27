Mikio Shimoide 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Mikio Shimoide June 6, 1943 – July 24, 2019 × You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Survived by his wife Sanaye, daughter Nancy (Scott) Kotake, sons Michael Shimoide and Nicholas (Mandy) Shimoide, and grandchildren Kristen and Thomas Kotake.Private burial service was held on August 16, 2019, at the Kingsburg Cemetery. Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox Sign up * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Mikio Shimoide Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Recommended Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search View All Promotions promotion spotlight Test your lawn care IQ promotion spotlight ENTRIES CLOSE MONDAY: Win up to $1,000 when you enter the 2018 Destinations Photo Contest! Print Ads Car Hanf. Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Ad from 2019-08-24 Aug 24, 2019 Hanf. Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram 369 N 11th Ave, Hanford, CA 93230 559-583-7000 Website Ad Vault Summerlyn 51 min ago San Joaquin Valley Homes 222 N Garden St Ste 100, Visalia, CA 93291 559-732-2260 Website Ad Vault Business Directory 8/28/2019 51 min ago Valleys Painting 811 Roosevelt St, Kingsburg, CA 93631 559-240-4311 Ad Vault Our Town 2019 #3 51 min ago Ad Vault Winter League Aug 24, 2019 Kings County Bowl 1050 E Lacey Blvd, Hanford, CA 93230 559-582-1036 Ad Vault Fowler CVG-N 51 min ago Wallins Funeral Home 302 E Merced St, Fowler, CA 93625 559-834-2531 Website Ad Vault ER Church Directory 8/28/2019 51 min ago CHURCH OF GOD 1561 MILL ST, SELMA, CA 93662 559-896-5514 Ad Vault Online ad Aug 23, 2019 Physical Therapy Unlimited Inc. 1489 W Lacey Blvd Ste 105, Hanford, CA 93230 559-585-8087 Website Other Hobby Lobby - Ad from 2019-08-28 50 min ago Ad Vault CVGN August 2019 Back Page 51 min ago Sandys Furniture 2115 First Street, Selma, CA 93662 559-891-1555
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.