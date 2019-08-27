{{featured_button_text}}

Mikio Shimoide

June 6, 1943 – July 24, 2019

Survived by his wife Sanaye, daughter Nancy (Scott) Kotake, sons Michael Shimoide and Nicholas (Mandy) Shimoide, and grandchildren Kristen and Thomas Kotake.

Private burial service was held on August 16, 2019, at the Kingsburg Cemetery.

