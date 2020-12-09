Miguel "Mike" Betbeder

July 4, 1966 - November 24, 2020
Mike Betbeder passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born on July 4, 1966 to Jean Martin Betbeder and Maria Jauregui in Patterson, CA. Visitation will be held at Millers Funeral Home in Tulare on Wednesday, December 9, from 4-7pm, with rosary at 6pm. The funeral Mass will be held at Saint Rita's Catholic Church in Tulare on Thursday, December 10th at 10:00 AM. Following the Mass, graveside services will be held at the North Tulare Cemetery in Tulare, CA. (Please note that due to recent COVID restrictions, the above is subject to change. Please call Millers Funeral Home at (559) 686-3316 for updates).
As a child, Mike lived and attended school in the Basque Country with his older brother Jean for two-and-a-half years. This had a huge impact on his life. He developed a love for the country and culture and became fluent in Spanish. After returning from the Basque country, Mike attended Kings River Elementary School. He then attended Hanford High School, where he played soccer, graduating in 1984. Afterward, he started his own lawn care business with help and encouragement from his friend, Javier Etulain. Later, Mike decided to attend college and graduated in 1998 with a liberal arts degree from California State University, Fresno. Mike liked being his own boss and so continued his lawn care business. He soon married his best friend, Cherri Guevara, and together they had Michaela Lane, the center of Mike's life.
Mike was a quiet, gentle soul and devoted father with a very strong faith in God. He was known to have read the entire Bible cover-to-cover more than once and attended mass regularly at St. Rita's Catholic Church. Mike was considered a great Basque dancer and performed for most of the Basque clubs in California, continuing the tradition started by his parents. He briefly taught Basque dancing for the Fresno Basque Club and later instilled a love of dancing in his daughter, as well. Mike was also a music lover with an encyclopedic knowledge of 80s music; he could even play the drums and guitar.
He is preceded in death by his parents and step-father, Pete Urbelz, Sr., who helped raise him. He is survived by his wife, Cherri, daughter Michaela Lane, siblings Jean Betbeder (Jane Marie), Josephine Betbeder (Alfonso), and Pete Urbelz, Jr. (Jane), numerous in-laws, nephews and nieces in the U.S., and a large extended family in the Basque country. We thank our family and friends for their support in this time. Mike will be greatly missed by all who knew him; his passing leaves a void in our lives.
If you wish to make a gesture in Mikes memory, please consider a donation to the Fresno Basque Club scholarship fund at P.O. Box 406, Fresno, CA 93708.
