Miguel Baca Sigala was born in Chihuahua Mexico on September 29, 1932 to Adela and Abraham Sigala. On Thursday, January 21st., 2021. Dad passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.
Miguel grew up in Mesa, AZ until he was ten and then came to Selma, CA until he married his wife Gloria R. Sigala and settled in Fowler, CA. Dad helped raise 5 children Lori R. Marquez, Cynthia M. Sigala, Michael A. Sigala, Maria M. Matcham and Daniel J. Sigala. Miguel was blessed with 17 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Dad loved driving. He started in logging and continued his driving journey with CF freight lines.
Dad was well traveled and well liked. In every adventure from here to Mexico, Canada, Alaska, Puerto Rico, Spain, Italy and Germany, he made lots of friends and had lots of stories to share.
The Rosary will be prayed Monday, February 1, 2021 at 10:00am at Salser & Dillard Creighton Chapel followed by Mass at 12:00pm at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Kingsburg. Graveside services will conclude at 1:30pm.
Tributes and condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
