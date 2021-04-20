You have permission to edit this article.
Michael Stanley Martinez
Michael Stanley Martinez

February 26, 1959 - April 6, 2021

Michael S. Martinez, 62, of Lemoore passed away April 6th. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 10.00 A.M. at Koinonia Christian Fellowship. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

