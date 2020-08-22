You have permission to edit this article.
Michael Saporetti Jr
Michael Saporetti Jr

Michael Saporetti Jr
November 20, 1967  August 9, 2020

Michael Saporetti, 52, of Hanford, passed away on August 9, 2020.  Private services have been held.  Arrangements under the direction of Peoples Funeral Chapel.

