Michael “Mike” Steven Robinson
June 1, 1952 – May 25, 2019
Michael “Mike” Steven Robinson, 66 passed on Saturday, May 25th, 2019 peacefully asleep in his favorite chair. He had that acknowledging smile and was beloved by many. Mike was the youngest of 7 siblings born to Leroy and Catherine (Dowd) Robinson on June 1st, 1952 in Hanford, California. He attended McCarthy School, Hanford High, and the College of the Sequoias. He played football in high school and credited the sport with teaching him a lot about life. In 1981, he married his loving wife, Barbara (Mendes). Mike was the proud owner of Robinson's Interiors in Hanford for 39 years, Robinson's Flooring in Fresno, Visalia Adventure Park, and a partner at Thomasville at River Park Home Furnishings in Fresno. Altogether he employed over 125 people, who he loved, and treated them all like family. He also loved his community, as evidenced by numerous activities, including St. Rose-McCarthy School's Advisory Board, Co-Founding the Thomas McCarthy Foundation, teaching Pre-Marriage classes for St. Brigid Catholic Church, President of Hanford Community Hospital Foundation, the Board of Directors for Adventist Health, founding President of the Hanford West Athletic Boosters, Hanford Joint Union High School's Advisory Committee, co-chairing the Vocational Ed Committee, serving on the Chamber of Commerce and Hanford Recreation Committees, was appointed to the Advisory Council of the largest co-op in North America, Carpet One, and was the Vice President of the Kings County Board of Education. Well respected, Mike was often acknowledged by residents of Kings County and received the following accolades: “Sam Walton Business Leader Award,” Adventist Health's “Bridwell Humanitarian Award,” McCarthy School's “Distinguished Alumni Award,” Hanford's “Man of the Year Award,” College of the Sequoias Board of Trustees' “Giant of the Year Award,” United Cerebral Palsy of Central California's “Heart of UCP Award,” and Kings County School Boards Association's “Make a Difference Award.” Mike loved God, his family, his chocolate Labs, and working at his ranch in Three Rivers. He enjoyed going to the King's Fair livestock auctions to buy the 4-H members' animals, his redevelopment project in his own neighborhood of Ivy & Redington, restoring his own Victorian home as well as helping his brother restore his Victorian across the Street. He also provided food and shelter to numerous people without homes in the last 25 years. More recently, he co-founded the Kings Literacy Initiative Pact, in which he solely sponsored reading instruction training for over 50 educators from 15 different schools in Kings County, in hopes of enabling more students to read. To know Mike was to know hard-work, compassion, fairness, honesty, and a wide smile; which he contributed to each and every aspect of his life. He truly made a difference and we are forever grateful.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara, his four sons, Rusty & Theresa Robinson, Samuel & Suzanne Robinson, Luke & Tawny Robinson, and Jacob & Ali Robinson, his twelve grandchildren, James Timothy, Sebastian Michael, Sarah Elizabeth, Charlotte Marie, Leah Catherine, Heidi Carol, Riley Kae, Owen Philip, Patrick Steven, Benjamin Michael, Chloe Rose, and Alice Mae, and his siblings, William “Bill” & Sonja Robinson, Catherine “Kay” Hill, and John Robinson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, James “Jimmy” Robinson, Joseph “Joe” Robinson, Charles “Charlie” Robinson, and brother-in-law, Robert “Bob” Hill.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13th from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 6:00 p.m. at St. Brigid Catholic Church; 1001 N. Douty Street, Hanford. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 14th at 10:00 a.m. also at St. Brigid Catholic Church with Burial immediately following at Calvary Cemetery; 11680 S. 10th Avenue, Hanford, CA with a traditional Irish send off.
The family welcomes anyone to provide their favorite “Homemade” side dish or dessert for Mike's Irish wake.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Thomas McCarthy Foundation at 620 N. Douty Street, Ste. 101, Hanford, CA 93230.
Family and Friends are invited to view Mike's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and send condolences to the family for an everlasting tribute.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel 559-584-5591.
