Michael (Mike) James Gregory was born on October 16, 1951, in Pescadero, CA. He passed away on November 12, 2020, in Grants, NM.
Mike graduated from Lemoore High School with the class of 1970. He was a proud United States Marine Veteran, serving in Vietnam during 1971-1972. Mike suffered long term effects of Agent Orange.
Mike is survived by his loving wife, Wanda (Teague) Gregory; son, Dennis Gregory, of Festus, MO; daughters Sherry (Cory) Polen, of Grants, NM; and Laura (Carl) Rathbun, of Twain Harte, CA. He is also survived by his brothers, Robert (Izzy) Gregory of WA and Dale (Alicia) Gregory of Cleburne, TX; sister, Luanne (John) Martinez, of Emmett, ID, and 12 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mae (Jeffries) Gregory, and son, David Scott Gregory.
Mike enjoyed lots of fun times with family and friends growing up in Lemoore.
Mike will be remembered for his sense of humor and his love of his family and friends.
