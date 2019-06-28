{{featured_button_text}}
Michael Linn Leonard

Michael Linn Leonard

February 17, 1961 – June 24, 2019

Michael Leonard passed away on June 24th at his home in Lemoore at the age of 58. Michael was born in Lansing, MI to Jerry and Cathy Leonard. Michael joined the Navy and was an admin officer at NAS Lemoore. He enjoyed traveling and camping in his RV with his family. Michael liked to play golf, watch NASCAR, and root on his Michigan State Spartans as they played basketball and football. He was also a member of Fleet Reserve Association Branch 261.

Michael is survived by his wife of 34 years Deborah Leonard, his son Mason Leonard of Lemoore, his father Jerry Leonard of MI and his sister Kelly Ellis of NV.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 6 at 11:00 A.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Michael Linn Leonard
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments