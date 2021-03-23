Michael Lee Lyon made his journey home to heaven on Friday, March 19, 2021. Mike was born July 15, 1944 to Harold and Florence Lyon in Long Beach, California. Mike grew up in Kerman, but lived and went to school in Chile during 4th and 5th grade. He attended 8th and 9th grade in Wisconsin before the family moved back to Kerman, California. He graduated from Kerman High School in 1962 and then attended Fresno City College. He worked as a mechanic for his Dad's business after high school. He served his country in the Army National Guard for 6 years (1965-1971).
In 1979 Mike began his farming career working for Double 'O' Ranch in Lemoore. Mike was known as "AP1", as he was the head of "Agri-Plus", a division of the farming operation. Mike spent 30 years working for Double 'O' Ranch. He has spent the last 14 years working for his good friend, Mike Graham, at Valley Pump and Dairy Systems in Armona, California.
Mike was a member of Lemoore City Council from 1987 - 1994 and served as Mayor Pro-Tem in 1989 -1990. Mike and his wife Suzie are members of South Valley Community Church (formerly First Baptist Church) in Lemoore and have been active members of that congregation for almost 40 years. Mike was baptized in 1983 by Pastor Bill Armagost. Mike loved serving others and over the years has served as a deacon, a trustee, and head usher at church.
Mike is survived by his loving wife, Suzie, of 48 years. He is also survived by his son Mark Lyon(Marlea) of Atascadero, California and daughter Sara Sprawls(Scott) of Flower Mound, Texas and grandchildren, Tyler Sprawls, Hayden Sprawls, Parker Sprawls, Maryn Lyon and Michael Lyon. His brothers Jeff Lyon(June) of Long Beach, California and Steve Lyon (Jean) of Ocean Springs, MS. Mike was dearly loved by his family and will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him.A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 25 from 4pm - 7pm at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrance can be made to Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno CA 93711.
