Michael Francis Baker

December 13, 1961 – March 31, 2020

With great sadness, the family of Michael Baker announces his passing at the age of 58.

He was born and raised in Hanford, CA and graduated from Hanford High School in 1980 where he was in the concert and marching band for 4 years. He loved to watch college and pro sports and attend band competitions. His favorite teams were the 49ers and Giants.

You could always count on him to crack jokes and make you laugh. His favorite games were Dominos, 31 and Left-Right-Center and could be found regularly playing with his best friends Fred & Diane. He was a very kind, generous, thoughtful and giving person with a big heart. The final blessing of his life was to see his wish to be an organ donor come to pass. Michael loved his family dearly and will be missed every day by those who loved him.

Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Laura Lawrence-Baker, grand-parents Burl & Stella Baker and Joe & Laura Fragoso. He is survived by his father Maynard Baker and Marvolene Pruett “Mom”, sisters Lynde Gillespie (Doug), Cynde Wall (Jerry), brother Tim Baker (Alicia), nieces Kirstie Gillespie and Laura Wall, nephews John Wall and Dominic Baker and his canine baby Sebastian.