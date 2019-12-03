{{featured_button_text}}

Michael Edward Towey

October 7, 1940 – November 24, 2019

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Michael Edward Towey, 79, of Hanford passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, December 10th at 11 am at Lemoore Fleet Reserve; 788 E. D Street, Lemoore. Services under the arrangement of People's Funeral Chapel.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Towey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments