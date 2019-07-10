Michael Alan Anthony
April 23, 1976-July 1, 2019
Michael Alan Anthony, 43, left this earth on July 1st, 2019 @ 8:16pm in Hanford, CA
Michael was born on April 23rd, 1976 at 8:16am in Grand Rapids Michigan. He moved to Lemoore in June of 1978. He was raised and educated in Lemoore and was in the graduating class of Lemoore High School - 1994
When Michael was 13 he started his love for bodybuilding and competed throughout California in all natural body building where he took second place in a Venice Beach competition.
All through his school years Michael was a sports enthusiast playing soccer, baseball and football with the Wildcats. He continued football throughout high school and was also on the wrestling team where he grew close to many friends.
He enjoyed BBQ's with family and friends. Family was very important to him, from spending time at the casino with his mom, who he would make sure to text every morning “Good Morning lil lady, I love you very much, have a good day”, which she will never forget. To going on his first fishing trip his dad, going to breakfast with Courtney so he could get his all time favorite hash browns, to just relaxing at home with his loves Melissa aka “Petals” and their dog Karma.
Michael took his love of bodybuilding and made it into his career as a Personal Trainer motivating clients at his home gym which made him the proudest.
Michael was the guy that would make everyone in the room laugh and is truly unforgettable.
He is survived by his parents, Lori and Al VanGronigen; Grandfather, Jerry Clayton; Grandmothers, Martha VanGronigen and Tina Carreiro; Spouse, Melissa Harbottle; Daughter and Son-In-Law, Courtney Anthony and Jesse Wallace; Daughter, Michaela Anthony; and two other daughters; Siblings, Taylor and David Furtado; Shawn and Kristina VanGronigen; along with many other Aunts, Uncles, Nieces and Nephews.
The family will be having a private graveside service.
Open to all, The family is asking all friends and relatives to come to a celebration of Michaels life on July 13th @ 11am at his parents home located at 809 E. Orange, Hanford, Ca 93230
