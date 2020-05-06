× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Merrill Gard Barnes, Jr.

October 31, 1926-April 27, 2020

"The song has ended but the melody lingers on" (Irving Berlin)

Merrill Gard Barnes, Jr. passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the age of 93. Merrill, or Tom as he was affectionately called by his sons, was born in Kings County to Merrill Sr. and Pearl Barnes. He attended local schools and graduated from Hanford High School. After high school, Merrill served in the Armed Forces during WWII. He was honorably discharged in 1946 and came back to live in Hanford.

After his return to Hanford, Merrill went to work for Caminol as a fuel delivery driver and then went to work for Beacon Oil in advertising and marketing. Merrill started his family with his wife Loretta during this time. They had two sons, Steven and Donald and one daughter Janice. A number of years later, Merrill added another son to his family, David. After a number of years in Hanford, Merrill moved to Huntington Beach and upon retirement he moved to Palm Desert for the remainder of his life.