Merrill Gard Barnes, Jr.
October 31, 1926-April 27, 2020
"The song has ended but the melody lingers on" (Irving Berlin)
Merrill Gard Barnes, Jr. passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the age of 93. Merrill, or Tom as he was affectionately called by his sons, was born in Kings County to Merrill Sr. and Pearl Barnes. He attended local schools and graduated from Hanford High School. After high school, Merrill served in the Armed Forces during WWII. He was honorably discharged in 1946 and came back to live in Hanford.
After his return to Hanford, Merrill went to work for Caminol as a fuel delivery driver and then went to work for Beacon Oil in advertising and marketing. Merrill started his family with his wife Loretta during this time. They had two sons, Steven and Donald and one daughter Janice. A number of years later, Merrill added another son to his family, David. After a number of years in Hanford, Merrill moved to Huntington Beach and upon retirement he moved to Palm Desert for the remainder of his life.
Upon retirement, Merrill was active on his Homeowners Association Board as a member and also as the president. Like his father before him, Merrill took great pleasure in tending to his beautiful flowers and gardens, rescuing ducks and watching his favorite teams on T.V. He also spent time golfing and traveling. Merrill and his wife Patty never let age be a factor in their choice of travels. They went on safaris, climbed pyramids in Egypt, excavating in Israel and even drove a race -car in Bahrain. Merrill could swing a golf club as good as any man till he was about 90.
Merrill was preceded in death by his parents, Merrill Sr. and Pearl, his brother Doug and his daughter Janice Miller. He is survived by his wife Patricia Sommerfeld Barnes, sister Wilma Beckman Brea CA., son Steven Barnes (Deborah) of Hanford CA., son Donald Barnes(Toni) of Sparks NV, son David Barnes(Kim) of Canyon Lake CA, son Johnathan Mintz (Val) of Evergreen Co and daughter Debbie Mintz of Los Angeles. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren, too numerous to mention. He also leaves behind his favorite four- legged buddy, Felix.
A military service will be held at the Riverside National Cemetery at a later time.
