Melba Louise Hollar
 
July 19, 1940 – July 7, 2020
 
Melba Louise Hollar, 79, of Hanford, passed away on July 7, 2020. A private graveside service is being held.  Family and friends are invited to view Melba’s legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences. 
