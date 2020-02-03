May Laura Wood
May 4, 1924-January 25, 2020
May Laura Wood passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on January 25, 2020 with family by her side.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Robert Lee “Woody” Wood in 1995. They were married June 8, 1942 while Woody was serving in the Army. After the War they settled in the Hanford area near family and friends where they started a family with four children; Vernadene Estelle, Vernon Lee, Larry Leroy and Janna Sue. Woody held a few jobs before he took up roofing with May's brother Theofield “Joe” Crowe. He subsequently became a Licensed Roofing Contractor operating as Wood Roofing in Kings and Tulare counties which he continued until 1991. May remained a homemaker, a Great and Loving Mother and a very good cook. The family still uses her recipes. May and Woody traveled when they could and in retirement traveled in an RV.
May is survived by her children Larry Wood and wife Mickey of Colorado and Janna Hough and husband David of Visalia, California. May and Woody also had ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held February 7, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Visalia Public Cemetary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.