May Laura Wood

May 4, 1924-January 25, 2020

May Laura Wood passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on January 25, 2020 with family by her side.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Robert Lee “Woody” Wood in 1995. They were married June 8, 1942 while Woody was serving in the Army. After the War they settled in the Hanford area near family and friends where they started a family with four children; Vernadene Estelle, Vernon Lee, Larry Leroy and Janna Sue. Woody held a few jobs before he took up roofing with May's brother Theofield “Joe” Crowe. He subsequently became a Licensed Roofing Contractor operating as Wood Roofing in Kings and Tulare counties which he continued until 1991. May remained a homemaker, a Great and Loving Mother and a very good cook. The family still uses her recipes. May and Woody traveled when they could and in retirement traveled in an RV.

May is survived by her children Larry Wood and wife Mickey of Colorado and Janna Hough and husband David of Visalia, California. May and Woody also had ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held February 7, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Visalia Public Cemetary.

