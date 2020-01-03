Max “Leon” Collins
September 3,1924-November 27, 2019
VEDA LOIS COLLINS (Barger)
September 7, 1928- December 13, 2019
Max “Leon” Collins was born September 3,1924 to Icie Watkins Collins and William Clarence Collins in Sturkie, Arkansas. The family moved to Hanford, California in 1937.
Veda “Lois” Barger was born September 7, 1928 to Ethel Harrel Barger and Wiley Joseph Barger in Savannah, Oklahoma. Her family moved to Hardwick,California in 1936. Lois and Leon were united in marriage September 8, 1943.
They were united eternally when Lois passed 16 days after Leon.
They were the proud parents of: Linda Dorn (Harry) of Blacksburg, Virginia; Brenda Collins of Fresno, California; Charles Collins (Sylvia) of Morro Bay, California; Susan Small (David) of Atascadero, California and Dr. Jeff Collins (Catherine) of Tempe, Arizona. They were grandparents of Darrell Dorn (Sheri), David Dorn, Douglas Dorn (Sheila), Daniel Dorn (Lauren), Steven Booker, Robb Booker (Rhonda), Errol Collins (Sonia), Joshua Collins, Rachel Collins (Wyatt), Mindy Chubon (Darrell) Clark Barnett (Tamilani), Carrie Schreiner (Andrew), Ali Gale (Tim), Jesse Allgrove and William Collins. They were great grandparents of 27 and great- great grandparents of two youngsters. Leon was also a brother to Wilma Cole (Gary) of Hanford, CA. He was predeceased by his parents and his three brothers: Gerald (Gene), Darrell, and Edward. Lois was a sister of: Jeff (Gail) Barger of Visalia, California; Jean Cooper of Sanger, California; Ronnie Barger of Laton, California; Pamela Cranshaw (Tom) of Laton, California; Judy Cardoza (Bob) of Laton, California.
She was predeceased by her parents and two sisters: Vera Cessna of Laton, California, and June Shelton of Hanford, California. Leon and Lois leave many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends to cherish their memories. Leon started as a tractor driver in the 1940's. After serving in the United States Army, Leon returned to Hanford and eventually started his own land leveling business which he owned for over 25 years before moving to Morro Bay, California, to do commercial fishing for another 10 years. Mother was the finest of wives, supporting Dad's ventures fully. They were members of the Morro Bay Church of Christ where a Memorial Service will be held on January 18, 2020 at 1 o'clock PM, 1001 Las Tunas. Inurnment will be private.
