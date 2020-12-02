On November 19, 2020, the sun appeared to dim ever so slightly in deference to the passing of Mauro Ganiron. A gentle, charismatic,brown-skinned man, short on stature, with a heart as big as the universe. He embraced all situations with dignity and honor. New acquaintances immediately became family and all that knew him reciprocated his unconditional love and respect. He truly enjoyed talking to loved ones on the phone, but frequently exercised the “hand off”. Mauro was a soft-spoken man of few words, however, those words were mighty and wise. His sage wisdom included, “Be good. If you can't be good, be careful”, and “Behind the clouds, the sun is still shining”. He was generous to a fault with his time and energy and rarely accepted much deserved accolades. He showed his love for others by doing and serving. His mission to feed anyone within his reach is legendary, as are his recipes for adobo, pork broccoli, and the infamous fish head soup.
Mauro's story began in 1934 in Sarrat, Illocos Norte, Philippines. Born to Apolonia and Valeriano, he is the youngest of 12 children. After spending his childhood amid civil unrest, Mauro immigrated to the United States at the age of 19, first attending Delta College in Stockton before transferring to San Jose State, and finally landing at Fresno City College where he met the love of his life, Sharon while in the library reading the newspaper aloud to practice his English. After a whirlwind romance, they married in July 1962 and settled down to have a family. Mauro Jr., (Butch) was the first to arrive, followed by Ted, and finally Lisa. By this time, the family called Hanford their home and Mauro took great pride in buying his own house and becoming a U.S. Citizen. Thirty years later, Maury retired from Armstrong/Pirelli Tire Company and began a full-time pursuit of his true passion, golf. Nothing made him happier than spending the day on the green cultivating his skills with good friends and cold beer. The only thing that made his golfing day better was when he could harvest tree mushrooms, watercress, or the occasional catfish from the local golf course. A lifelong member of the Filipino Federation of America in Stockton, Mauro's other interests included frogging the banks of local canals and ponds, fishing, playing poker at the Palace, and tending his edible-only garden. His never-give-up attitude kept him busy most days until long after dark while he fixed and fiddled his way around the house. Mauro will be remembered for his many pocketknives, toothpicks in the sun visor, generosity, house-rattling sneezes and snoring, and his big smile and unique sense of humor.
In heaven, Mauro will be reunited with Sharon, beloved wife of 51 years, his parents and ten siblings, countless family members, and friends. The loved ones he leaves behind include, Mauro Jr. & Richard (Tyler, Lucas), Ted & Shelly (Tim, Matthew & Valerie (Kyle, Elizabeth), Daniel, Emily), Lisa (Mattie, Miles), brother Antonino Ganiron, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Private services and interment will take place next week. A larger public event will be held in the future to fully celebrate a man who genuinely embraced all that life had to offer.
