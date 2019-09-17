Mattie June Brewer
June 22, 1932-September 12, 2019
Mattie June Brewer (Windham) went to be with her Lord on September 12, 2019 at Linwood Meadows Nursing Home at the age of 87 after a lengthy illness.
She was born in Norman, Oklahoma on June 22, 1932 to parents Everett and Mattie Windham. At the age of 14 she moved to the Modesto/ Patterson area of California. She met the love of her life on a small ranch in Patterson while staying with family. She married Verl Brewer on September 3, 1949 and they went on to establish a family with 4 children. She was an avid bowler, reader, master chocolate milkshake maker and tending to her flower and vegetable gardens. Above all things, Mattie was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She will be remembered for her love for life and for others, fiery spirit and compassion for all. Mattie made her family her whole world and she could always be counted on with a listening ear, a shoulder to lean on, and calm and caring advice.
She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Verl Brewer. She is lovingly remembered by daughter Connie Force (Bob,) son Danny Brewer (Marilyn,) and daughter Karen Picadura (Myron.) She was also Grandma to 14 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren, brother James Windham, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her mother and father Mattie Ellen and Everett Windham, siblings IdaDora (Alvin) Barnhill and Silas (Madalee) Windham, son Daryl Brewer, daughter-in-law Debe Brewer, and grandson Chad Brewer.
Graveside services will be held at Lemoore District Cemetery in Lemoore, California on September 20, 2019 at 11:00 am. Flowers or donations can be delivered to Lemoore District Cemetery or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation online at www.cff.org or can be mailed to 4550 Montgomery Ave. Suite 1100 N Bethesda, MD 20814.
Family and Friends are invited to view Mattie's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel
584-5591
