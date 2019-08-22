Matthew L. Rogers
October 3, 1937 - July 22, 2019
Matthew L. Rogers, 81, passed away peacefully Monday, July 22nd, 2019 at his home in Visalia, CA surrounded by loved ones.
Mathew was born October 3rd, 1937 in Hanford, CA to Matthew Jr. and Ida (Rose) Rogers. Matthew married his wife, Donna Rogers on October 24th, 1954 in Buttonwillow, CA. The following year he graduated from Hanford High School, Class of 1955. Matthew was a dedicated farmer for many years of his life. He built up his business, Rogers Custom Farming, with his son. He was also a long-time member of the Hanford Cabrillo Club and a member of the St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Tulare.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Janet Rogers, and both parents. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Donna (Avila) Rogers; daughter, Cynthia Boswell; son, Paul Rogers and wife, Patricia Rogers; four granddaughters; seven great-grandchildren; and many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Seven Oaks Church, 1021 S. Burke St. Visalia, CA 93292 on August 31st from 11a.m. to 1p.m.
