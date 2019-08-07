Matt Dean Dihel
November 4, 1937- August 3, 2019
Matt was born at home to Willie and Minnie Dihel in Alpaugh, CA on November 4, 1937. He was the second twin making him #7 in this large family. Matt grew up on the Farm in Alpaugh surrounded by his large family. Matt's favorite ideal of home was living in the country taking care of his animals and driving the tractor. He re-membered going to the sale with his dad at age 5 and his dad raising his hand to do the bidding.
Matt was involved in church from his earliest days and at a Church Youth Meeting he met his future wife Ruth Baxter. After a short courtship they married June 4, 1960. They went on to start their first home in Alpaugh, CA. By 1962 they had their first Son Leland. Jobs changed and they moved their home to Hanford in 1963. In 1965 they added a second Son Dwayne. Matt worked at the Armstrong Perelli Tire Plant until retiring in 1990 after 30 + years.
Matt was a member of Calvary Christian Center where he served in ministry, including Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Lay Preacher and Song Leader. Some would say he was a jack of all trades and always available when called upon.
Matt always loved music, including playing trumpet while in school. His grandmother Mollie Dihel was a poet and had lost her sight. While a friend was visiting her she had her write down the words to the poem and Matt heard it. He went on to put that poem to music, recording a record of the songoem in 1966. "My Home is in Heaven." Matt loved singing in the car while driving his grandchildren ... who needed a radio-
Matt is survived by his wife Ruth of 59 years Ruth Dihel, Son Leland Dihel (Karen) and Son Dwayne Dihel, his granddaughters Samantha (David) Williamson, Tarah (Joseph) Balver and 1 great-grandson Aiden and 3 great-granddaughters Payge , Ema and Ariel all of Hanford. Matt is survived by his sister Majorie Clayton of Tulare, and many nieces and nephews.
Matt was preceded in death by his parents Willie and Minnie Dihel, brothers Patt (twin), Marlyn, Robert, Joe, and Ray and Sister Marie Patton.
"For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord." Romans 8:38-39
"His Lord said unto him, Well done, thou good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things; enter thou into the joy of thy Lord." Matthew 25:21
A Visitation will be held on Monday, August 12th from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at People's Funeral Chapel; 501 N. Douty St, Hanford and a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, August 13th at 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Christian Center; 11274 Hanford-Armona Rd, Hanford. Matt will be laid to rest privately at Hanford Cemetery.
Family and Friends are invited to view Matt's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel 584-5591
