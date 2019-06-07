Marybeth Trewhitt Dow
August 20, 1926 — February 28, 2019
Marybeth Trewhitt Dow, 92, born to Lloyd and Mable Trewhitt Hanford, died February 28, 2019 in Fairfield, CA.
She graduated from Hanford High School in 1944.
Her memorial was held on May 26, 2019. She will be interred at Hanford Cemetery District.
Her obituary and guestbook may be viewed at Oakmont Funeral & Cremation Services at Vacaville.
