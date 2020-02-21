Marybeth Murray Delaney
February 17, 1965-February 13, 2020
Marybeth passed away at her home in Scripps Ranch, San Diego on February 13,2020 with her loving husband Michael, her brother Chris and good friends by her side. She fought a courageous 20 month battle with brain cancer. She was born in Monterey, CA to Helen Mary and John F. Murray.
Her father, Capt. John F Murray, preceded her in death in 2016.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Delaney; her mother, Helen Mary Murray; brothers Dr. John F Murray and wife Colleen of Jackson, Wyoming, and Christopher M. Murray of Fresno. She is also survived by nephews, 2nd Lt. USMC John F. Murray, Michael C. Murray, Aidan S. Murray and nieces McKayla Murray and Maggie Murray.
Marybeth graduated from Lemoore High School in 1983 and University of California, San Diego in 1988 with double major in Economics and Urban Planning. She worked in the PLannning Department of the engineering firm of Hunsaker and Associates 30 years until her illness prevented her return to work.
Marybeth was fortunate to be surrounded with the love and care of many good "angel" friends from both high school and college during the many months of her illness, who helped tend to her with great devotion.
A funeral mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church on February 28, 2020 with burial at San Luis Rey Cemetery. Friends who wish can make donations in her name to Mother Marie Andre, PCPA, Abbess, Our Lady of Solitude Monastery, P. O. Box 639, Tonopah, AZ 85354 or ST. Peter's Church, 870 N. Lemoore Avenue, Lemoore CA 93245.
Service information
4:00PM-8:00PM
13243 Poway Rd
Poway, CA 92064
6:00PM
13243 Poway Rd
Poway, CA 92064
9:30AM
11451 Blue Cypress Drive
San Diego, CA 92131
1:30PM
4050 Mission Road
Oceanside, CA 92057
