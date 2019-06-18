Mary Theresa Lewis
July 16, 1929-June 15, 2019
Mary Theresa Lewis passed away on Saturday the 15th of June with her family by her side.
Born on July 16th, 1929 in Hanford, Ca. to Antonio and Mary Brady. She is the oldest of eight children. Mary married her Husband, John Lewis, December 17th, 1960. They then had two children, Brenda Hoxie (Lewis) in 1963 and Jeff Lewis in 1965. Mary was a loving housewife and homemaker. Growing up Mary worked on her parent's dairy and enjoyed time with her siblings. After getting married to John, Mary worked for a number of years at the county hospital in Hanford. Once her and John started their family, Mary started doing seasonal work for Warmerdam Packing.
Mary loved cooking for family and friends she never wasted anytime to whip up an amazing home cooked meal, as family describes. She enjoyed her weekly dances at the Veterans Hall in Hanford and the Friday night dances at the Laton Lions Club. She had many friends and went months without ever missing a dance. In her older age you could find her feeding a slot machine on any given day.
She is survived by her brother Tony Brady, wife Mary, her two children, Brenda Hoxie, husband Scott and Jeff Lewis, wife Maria. Her four grandchildren Christina Torres, husband David, Theresa Lewis, boyfriend Heath, Jonathan Lewis, wife Kasey Lewis and John Greenwood, wife Hope. She is also survived by her four great grandchildren soon to be five in January 2020, Geanette, Bobbi, Marie and Breha. She is proceeded in death by her parents, husband, five sisters and one brother.
The family would like to thank the staff at Adventist Health in Hanford (Three South) as well as the staff at Hacendia Acute Care for their loving care and support in her last moments of life. She is loved by many and memories will he held dear to her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the Alzheimer's Association in honor of Mary Lewis.
Visitation for Mary will take place on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 pm at with a Rosary service at 6:00pm at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush St. Hanford, CA. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Brigid Catholic Church, Hanford. Burial will follow at Lemoore Cemetery.
