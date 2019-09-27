Mary Sue Maytubby
August 5, 1939-September 8, 2019
Mary Sue Maytubby Sue passed away on September 8, 2019 in Nacogdoches, TX. She lived the majority of her life in Lamont, CA and Hanford, CA where she along with her husband, Bill, raised a family of three. Sue was strong in her faith in the Lord and raised her family to be followers of Christ. After retiring from Bank of America after 28 years of service, Sue spent her time with Bill traveling to see her children and grandchildren. Sue loved watching her grandchildren excel in all of their activities where she and Bill could be frequently found cheering on whichever grandchild was playing or performing. Sue loved to quilt with her group of devoted friends, making many quilts for family and friends. Sue also loved attending Bible Study with her many friends visiting and studying the Word of God.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband Bill, her grandsons Kyle and Layne. She is survived by her three children, Dan and Lynnette Maytubby, Athens, TX; David and Rebecca Maytubby, Boulder, CO; and Jehri and Kevin Clarke, Clovis, CA. She is also survived by her grandchildren Colette (Clayton) Wind, Annalise and Addison Maytubby, Brett, Anne and Emma Maytubby, Brianna (Aaron) Hoag, Erin and Braden Clarke. Sue also had four great-grandchildren she dearly loved, M'Kenzie, Sophia, Henry and Joe. Sue is also survived by her two sisters Helen Johnson and Donna (Bob) Nichols. She also had many nieces and nephews that were dearly loved.
Sue will be missed by her family and her many friends. A Memorial Service will be held in her honor on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM graveside at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery, Bakersfield, CA. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or through Alz.org.
