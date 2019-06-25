Mary Ruth Koelewyn
November 13, 1930 - June 20, 2019
Mary Ruth Koelewyn passed away on June 20th. She was born November 13, 1930 in northern Louisiana near the city of Monroe to William and Locia McCormick. In 1941, Mary Ruth moved with her family to Caruthers, California when her father went to work in the Oakland shipyards during World War II. She attended Caruthers schools and graduated from Caruthers High School in 1948. After attending business school, Mary Ruth worked at Caruthers High School.
Mary Ruth met Steve Koelewyn when one of her best friends was dating Steve's brother. Mary Ruth and Steve were married July 31, 1951, and except for a few years living in Washington, when Steven was in the military, they made their home in Hanford. There they raised their three sons, Rod, Tim, and Russ.
Mary Ruth was an active member of the First Christian Reformed Church of Hanford where she participated in small groups, and taught Vacation Bible School and Sunday school. She was also active in Mothers Club when her boys were students at Hanford Christian School. Many floats were constructed for the Hanford Christmas Parade under her supervision. When the boys were older, Mary began working during “tax” season for H&R Block. She became a certified enrolled agent and eventually managed and then owned the H&R Block offices in Hanford and Lemoore. This was a career she valued and enjoyed. She took great pride in serving her clients for many years until her retirement in 1992.
In retirement, she and Steve enjoyed traveling with friends and family around the United States, cruises to Alaska and Central America, and especially spending the summers at their cabin in the central Sierras. Family was important to Mary Ruth, and she enjoyed those opportunities when both immediate and extended family gathered for reunions and many memorable Christmas dinners.
Because of health concerns, Mary Ruth was living at the Kings Convalescent Center the last five years. However, Steve would be with her every day and would make sure she had time in their home and brought her to family gatherings. Mary Ruth took great joy in her two grandchildren and her four great granddaughters.
Mary Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Bill McCormick, and her three sisters, Janice Williams, Anne Howard, and Priscilla McCormick.
Mary Ruth is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Steve; son Rod Koelewyn of San Marcos, California; son and daughter-in-law Tim and Dorinda Koelewyn of Hanford; son and daughter-in-law Russ and Marianne Koelewyn of Dunlap, California; grandchildren Lisa and Jonathan Maher of Kingsburg; Eric and Kerin Koelewyn of Turlock, California; great granddaughters Annie, Ada, Austen, Ellie and baby girl Koelewyn due in November, sisters Margie Royal of Hanford and Kay Dupree of Milwaukie, Oregon and many nieces and nephews.
Family and Friends are invited to view Mary Ruth's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and send condolences to the family.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2nd from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at People's Funeral Chapel; 501 N. Douty St, Hanford. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, July 3rd at 9:30 a.m. at Hanford Cemetery; 10500 S. 10th Ave, Hanford with a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Reformed Church; 2175 Leoni Dr, Hanford, CA 93230 with reception following in the Fellowship Hall.
Donations may be made in Mary Ruth's name to Hanford Christian School; 11948 Flint Ave, Hanford, CA 93230 www.hanfordchristian.org
Services by People's Funeral Chapel 559-584-5591.
