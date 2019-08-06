Mary Ruth Cepeda Armijo
July 4, 1936 – July 31, 2019
Mary Ruth Cepeda Armijo passed away at home at the age of 83. She was born in Del Rio, Texas to Amador & Luz Cepeda. In 1956 she met Joseph Armijo who was a sailor in the Navy. They were married in 1957 and had lived in Florida and San Diego and in September of 1966 moved to NAS Lemoore.
Ruth was a Migrant Aid for the Central Unified School District at Stratford for 30 years and made many cherished friends among the staff there. She loved visiting with her friends and having family dinners with her daughter Janet and her family on Sundays. Ruth enjoyed shopping at SaveMart going up and down all the aisles making sure to stop and visit with all of her friends.
After her husband, Joseph, passed away in 2008, Ruth volunteered at the Hanford Library for a couple of years. She was a long time member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. The family would like to thank Adventist Home Healthcare & Hospice for all the attention they gave to Ruth and for giving Janet a shoulder for support.
Ruth is survived by her 2 sons: Joseph Armijo and his wife Tami of El Centro, James Armijo of Lemoore, 2 daughters: Ruth Carlson and her husband Todd of Albuquerque, NM, Janet Durden and her husband William of Lemoore, 2 grandchildren: William Durden, II, Madeleine Durden, 3 brothers: Amador Cepeda of San Jose, Art Cepeda of Anaheim, Alvaro Cepeda of Sonora as well as numerous nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Armijo.
A Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. A Vigil Rosary Service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 P.M. at St. Peter's Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:30 P.M. at St. Peter's with burial at Lemoore Cemetery. Friends who wish can make donations in Ruth's memory to the St. Peter's Improvement Fund, 870 N. Lemoore Ave., Lemoore, CA 93245.
