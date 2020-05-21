× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mary Reyes Martinez

August 17, 1918 – March 19, 2020

Mary Reyes Martinez, 101, of Hanford went home to be with our Lord on March 19, 2020. She was born August 17, 1918.

She is survived by her daughter Dorothy Caldera (Anthony Caldera Sr.) of Lemoore, CA. Her grandchildren Anthony Caldera Jr. (Anna Caldera) of Lemoore, CA, Laura Taylor (Allan Taylor) of Hanford, CA and Sophia Caldera (Alfredo Diaz) of Lemoore, CA. Mary has 13 great grandchildren, 4 great grand children and numerous nephews and nieces. Mary is also survived by two sisters Lillian Ronquillo and Reina Hubbard both of Hanford, CA.

Mary was born in Castle Rock, Colorado. Her family moved in the early 1930's to Buttonwillow, CA. Later the family moved all through the central valley for seasonal work and finally settled in Hanford, CA. Mary married Merle J Martinez August 20, 1939 right before World War II. They created their family with their beloved daughter Dorothy in 1956. Both Mary and Merle spoiled their daughter Dorothy endlessly with unconditional love. The unconditional love was passed along to every nephew, niece and grandchild they had.

Mary is preceded in death by her beloved husband Merle. Her siblings Bart Reyes, Lena Juarez, Ralph Reyes, Paul Reyes, Mike Reyes and Rosie Yetter.