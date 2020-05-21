Mary Reyes Martinez
August 17, 1918 – March 19, 2020
Mary Reyes Martinez, 101, of Hanford went home to be with our Lord on March 19, 2020. She was born August 17, 1918.
She is survived by her daughter Dorothy Caldera (Anthony Caldera Sr.) of Lemoore, CA. Her grandchildren Anthony Caldera Jr. (Anna Caldera) of Lemoore, CA, Laura Taylor (Allan Taylor) of Hanford, CA and Sophia Caldera (Alfredo Diaz) of Lemoore, CA. Mary has 13 great grandchildren, 4 great grand children and numerous nephews and nieces. Mary is also survived by two sisters Lillian Ronquillo and Reina Hubbard both of Hanford, CA.
Mary was born in Castle Rock, Colorado. Her family moved in the early 1930's to Buttonwillow, CA. Later the family moved all through the central valley for seasonal work and finally settled in Hanford, CA. Mary married Merle J Martinez August 20, 1939 right before World War II. They created their family with their beloved daughter Dorothy in 1956. Both Mary and Merle spoiled their daughter Dorothy endlessly with unconditional love. The unconditional love was passed along to every nephew, niece and grandchild they had.
Mary is preceded in death by her beloved husband Merle. Her siblings Bart Reyes, Lena Juarez, Ralph Reyes, Paul Reyes, Mike Reyes and Rosie Yetter.
Mary was a member of the Sociedad Edad De Oro for many years. Mary worked for the WPA (Works Projects Administration) and Fashion Cleaners before retiring to work at home as a seamstress. Mary sewed and completed many alterations for over 50 years.
Mary was known on 3rd Street as “Grandma Mary.” Mary's door was always open with a fresh pot of beans on the stove, homemade tortillas on the table and sweet tea in the fridge. She also always had her sewing machine or needle and thread ready for any unexpected alterations needed.
Mary Martinez contributed great works, unconditional love and boundless advice during her 101 years on earth. Her family and friends will greatly miss her and cherish every memory.
Due to the current COVID crisis, services will be private. Arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.