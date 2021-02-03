You have permission to edit this article.
Mary Orosco Espinoza
Mary Orosco Espinoza

May 20, 1938 - January 29, 2021

Mary Espinoza of Lemoore passed away in Hanford on Friday, January 29th at the age of 82. Mary was born in Hanford to Trinidad and Mary Orosco. She grew up in Hanford and married Manuel Espinoza. She started working at Tomers drug store in Hanford before going to work at the Riverdale Drug Store.

Mary is survived by her 2 children: Alfred Espinoza of Lemoore and Diana Espinoza of Hanford, 1 daughter-in-law Veronica Ronie Leka of IN, 1 granddaughter: Megan Espinoza , 2 step-grandsons: Andrew Mills and Christopher Mills, 3 siblings: Florinda Hernandez of Hanford, Joe Orosco of Hanford and Rosemary Romero of Hanford. She was preceded in death by her husband Manuel R. Espinoza, her son Manuel Junior Espinoza and her brother Frank Orosco.

A Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 7th from 12:00 3:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. A Rosary & Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 8th at 10:00 A.M. at St. Peters Catholic Church with burial to follow at Lemoore Cemetery. Friends who wish can make donations in Marys memory to the Alzheimers Association, 2290 N. 1st St., Ste. 101, San Jose, CA 95131.

