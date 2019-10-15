Mary Meyer

Mary Ernestine Hardcastle Meyer
August 7, 1921 - October 7th 2019
Mary Ernestine Hardcastle Meyer (Ernestine to her family) was born August 7, 1921 in Perry, Oklahoma to Ernest and Daisy Heinicke. She passed peacefully in her sleep in Exeter, California on October 7, 2019 at the age of 98. She was married to Virgil Hardcastle on August 25, 1940. He passed away on May 25, 1988. She found happiness again when she married George Meyer of Stratford, California on July 30, 2005.
She is survived by her eldest son, Dr. R. Lowell Hardcastle, his wife Elaine, their 4 children- Kevin Hardcastle, Dr. Michael Hardcastle, Lynnette Gibson, and Leanna Hamilton. Her second son Charles E. Hardcastle, who was married to Ann, preceded her in death. A third son, V. Wayne Hardcastle, his wife Darlene, and their two children Trevor Hardcastle and Tara Norman also survive her. She was blessed with 1 daughter, Daisy M. Lewis, her husband Mark, and their two daughters Jennifer Mendez and Ashton Mielke. She also leaves behind 16 great grandchildren.
When God gave her George Meyer in July of 2005, she was blessed with 5 stepchildren who came to love her as she loved them. They include Charles Meyer, his wife Beverly, Kerrell Lewis, her husband Tom, Janet Darby, her husband T J, Susan Anderson, her husband James, and Nancy Meyer. Overnight her family expanded to include 12 more grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Ernestine was above all things a servant. She cared for people everywhere and her blended family above all else. After her husband Virgil passed in 1988, she continued working as a caregiver at Valley Christian Home in Hanford for 17 years. At Valley Christian she cared for the elderly (most of whom were younger than she). Then she met George. She told us that he stalked her, but we all suspect that it was mutual. They were blessed with 8 years together at the farm in Stratford until he passed on May 12, 2013 at the age of 100. She then moved to the Manor House in Exeter, California where she spent her last 6 years.
The spouses of her grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and a multitude of extended family also loved her. It can honestly be said that all who knew her, loved her. She had a great heart for people and a strong will. She was not afraid to share her opinion when asked. She cared little for material possessions. George once said that he could not understand a woman who did not want new furniture and preferred to ride in a Chevrolet rather than a Cadillac. The explanation however is simple. Her family was her treasure.
Ernestine had a strong faith. When she could no longer attend church, she worshipped God in her room. She was faithful to the end.
She loved all her family. Each time she said goodbye it was followed with the words “I love you”. Goodbye Mother (Grandma, Gigi). There is a hole in our hearts. We love you. May the Lord hold you in the palm of his hand until we meet again.
Services will be held October 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Smith Family Chapel, 505 E. Pine Street, Exeter, California. Visatations will be Thursday, Oct. 17, 2:00 – 4:00P.M. and Friday, Oct 18, 2:00 – 6:00 P.M. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider giving a donation to the Exeter Christian Services, Manor House as a gesture of thanks for the love and attention given our mother these past 6 years.
Online Condolences: smithfamilychapel.com
