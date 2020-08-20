You have permission to edit this article.
Mary Magdalene Cole, 92, passed away August 3, 2020. Visitation will be held, Thursday, August 20, 2020, 10:00am to 5:00pm at 1st Baptist Church Corcoran, 900 Gardener St., Corcoran, CA.  Service will be held Friday, August 21, 2020, 10:00am at 1st Baptist Church Corcoran. Condolences and remembrances can be sent to www.sterlingsmithfd.com.   

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Cole as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

