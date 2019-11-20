Mary M. Borges
September 14, 1946 – November 18, 2019
Mary M. Borges peacefully entered the healing light of our Heavenly Father on November 18, 2019 in the presence of her devoted husband Manuel L. Borges.
Mary is preceded in death by her father John M. Costa, mother-in-law Josephine Borges and several beloved relatives and pets.
Mary is survived by her husband Manuel L. Borges, mother Mary Costa, daughters Mary & Joseph Castro and Victoria & Tim Stevens, brother John & Fran Costa, grandchildren Isaac & Marilyn Castro, Lauren Castro, Jess Castro, Robert & Stacey Stevens, Timmy Stevens, Mallorie Stevens and Tori Stevens, great-granddaughter Kaylynn Cordero and her goddaughter Kathy & Herb Gillio.
Mary graduated from Tomales High School, Tomales, CA then attended Kings Regional Occupation in the nursing assistant's program followed by Golden State Business College in Visalia, CA. She then became a CNA for Hanford Convalescent Home and worked for Sun Maid Raisins later finally retiring after 27 years as a clerk for the IRS.
She was a member of Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Laton and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic church in Hanford, most recently attending St. Anthony of Padua in Fresno. She enjoyed collecting and assembling donations for care packages that were given to those in need through Our Lady of Fatima Church in Laton. She lovingly crocheted blankets and hats for Angels of Grace Foster Care Agency. Her blankets were wrapped around children as they were being rescued from abusive environments.
Mary was a great help to Manuel milking in the barn. Mary was a member of the former I.D.E.S (PFSA) and the Cabrillo Clubs. She was an active bowler and enjoyed attending the Holy Ghost celebrations. Her life's passions included cooking, reading and especially spending time with her family and most importantly her grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Hines Hospice and Valley Caregiver Resource Center for the tender care provided to Mary. They especially want to personally thank her caregivers; Krishna, Angie, Noreen & Virginia from KJ Around the Clock Care, Everlight Care and the Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens.
Donations in Mary's memory may be sent to Fresno State Student Cup Board or to Angels of Grace Foster Care Agency.
Family and Friends are invited to view Mary's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and send condolences to the family.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22nd from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at People's Funeral Chapel; 501 N. Douty St., Hanford with a Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 23rd at 12:00 p.m. at St. Brigid Catholic Church; 1001 N. Douty St, Hanford followed by Burial at Calvary Cemetery; 11680 S. 10th Ave., Hanford, CA. Services by People's Funeral Chapel 559-584-5591.
