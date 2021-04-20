Mary (Ketelle) Betteschild succumbed to breast cancer on March 24, 2021. Mary was born on May 24, 1952, to Robert and Betty Ketelle. Her mother was a dedicated nurse who instilled in Mary the values of empathy and caring. Her father was a chemistry teacher who showed Mary how to value people and maintain her sense of humor.
After graduating from UC Davis in 1974, Mary trained as a paralegal assistant and moved to Beaumont, Texas, where she fell madly in love with her husband Jack Daniel. Together they moved to the Fresno area, where Mary followed in her fathers footsteps and earned her California teaching credential. She initially taught at Lemoore High School then moved to Caruthers High School in 1997, where she spent the next 22 years of her teaching career as an English teacher, retiring in 2019. She adored her students and loved everything about her job.
Mary was a lifelong fierce social activist who always fought for the underdog. She delighted in movies, the opera, live theater and concerts, and reading. She had a startling memory for dialogue, a vast vocabulary, and a unique way of turning her own phrases that allowed her to capture the essence of any moment. She enjoyed excursions to San Francisco but loved her home in Laton. She was a kind and generous person who will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her mother Betty Ketelle and her three sisters - Elizabeth Ketelle (David Publicover), Diane Ketelle, and Robin Ketelle (Dale Grahn) - and her nephew Lucas Ketelle and niece Emma Grahn.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Jack, her father Robert, and her nephew August Grahn. Contributions in her honor can be made to a charity of choice or to The Mary Betteschild Scholarship, which will honor students at Caruthers High School who want to pursue a post-secondary technical or vocational course of study. Checks should be made out to Caruthers High School with Mary Betteschild Scholarship written on the memo line. Send checks to Caruthers High School 2580 W. Tahoe Ave. Caruthers, CA 93609.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.