× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Jean Dailey

January 18, 1926 to June 10, 2020

Born Mary Jean Fleming on January 18, 1926 in Springfield, Ohio, Mary passed into the hands of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 10, 2020 after an extended illness. Preceding her were all of her siblings, two husbands and most of her dearest friends. She was a stay-at-home mom raising three children. Mary taught herself oil painting and surprised the family with her skills at it.

She is survived by her son, Patrick McKendrick of Fresno and daughters Melinda Fulfer (William) of Sacramento and Pamela Stoddard (Ronald) of Hanford; grandchildren Shannon McKendrick of Cheyenne, WY, Colleen McKendrick of Fresno, Sean McKendrick of Ft Collins, CO, Jacob and Roxanne Stoddard of Hanford; great-grandchildren Kyla Manno, Eireann McKendrick and Aidan Carretero. She is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces.

The family would like to thank the staff at Adventist Hospital and the staff at Kings Nursing and Rehab for the great care they showed our mother.

Services will be held privately by the family.

Family and Friends are invited to view Mary's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.

Services by People's Funeral Chapel

584-5591

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Dailey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.