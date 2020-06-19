Mary Jean Dailey
January 18, 1926 to June 10, 2020
Born Mary Jean Fleming on January 18, 1926 in Springfield, Ohio, Mary passed into the hands of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 10, 2020 after an extended illness. Preceding her were all of her siblings, two husbands and most of her dearest friends. She was a stay-at-home mom raising three children. Mary taught herself oil painting and surprised the family with her skills at it.
She is survived by her son, Patrick McKendrick of Fresno and daughters Melinda Fulfer (William) of Sacramento and Pamela Stoddard (Ronald) of Hanford; grandchildren Shannon McKendrick of Cheyenne, WY, Colleen McKendrick of Fresno, Sean McKendrick of Ft Collins, CO, Jacob and Roxanne Stoddard of Hanford; great-grandchildren Kyla Manno, Eireann McKendrick and Aidan Carretero. She is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces.
The family would like to thank the staff at Adventist Hospital and the staff at Kings Nursing and Rehab for the great care they showed our mother.
Services will be held privately by the family.
Family and Friends are invited to view Mary's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel
584-5591
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.