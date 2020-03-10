Mary Jane Charles

April 1, 1923 – February 28, 2020

Mary Jane Charles of Hanford, California, formerly of Canton, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Friday, February 28, 2020.

Born Mary Jane Morris on April 1, 1923, she was the fourth of ten children for Homer Morris and Wilda Carpenter Morris of Summerfield, Ohio. Mary Jane was raised in Summerfield on her family's farm. After finishing High school in 1942, she moved to Canton to help her sister care for her newborn. While living in Canton Mary Jane became employed by the Hercules Plant putting together Helicopter clutches as well as attending night school.

In 1945, Mary Jane met John Anthony Charles, who fell so madly in love with her that he spent ten years courting her before she agreed to marry him in 1955. Mary Jane and John had two sons, John Richard in 1958 and Anthony Lee in 1960, whom they raised together in a third floor walkup apartment house they owned on Park Avenue in Canton, Ohio. In November of 1973, Mary Jane went to work at Arbor's of Canton, a nursing facility, where she worked in food service. She remained at Arbor's for more than 27 years before she retired.

