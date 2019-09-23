Mary J. Paulo
December 1, 1921 – September 19, 2019
Mary J. Paulo passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Hanford, CA at the age of 97.
Mary spent most of her life in the Stratford/Lemoore area. She married Manuel J. Paulo on July 23, 1941. They had 4 children and settled in Lemoore, until Manuel's death on April 28, 1998, when she moved to Hanford. She was also preceded in death by her son, Alfred Paulo, grandson, Matthew Paulo, sisters Emily Griggs, Susie Maciel, and Palmira Borges.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by daughters, Mary Jane and son-in-law Cecil Foster of Hanford and Carolyn and son-in-law John Godfrey of Visalia; and son Johnny and daughter-in-law Laura Paulo of Lemoore; six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, who she loved dearly.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4:00 -7:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore, CA.
A Vigil Rosary Service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 12:30 P. M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 P.M. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 870 Lemoore Ave., in Lemoore with burial to follow at Lemoore Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to MIQ School, 884 Lemoore Ave., Lemoore, CA 93245, or St. Rose-McCarthy School, 1000 N. Harris St., Hanford, CA 93230.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.