Mary Elizabeth Azevedo
July 12, 1933-October 4, 2019
On Friday, October 4, 2019, the Lord chose to take home His precious child, Mary Elizabeth Azevedo. She was 86 years old. Mary was born on July 12, 1933 in Hanford, California to Frank and Bertha Azevedo.
She attended local area schools and grew up working alongside her parents in the dairy industry. In her early adult years, you could find her along with her sister, Hilda, painting the inside of many Hanford homes. After her painting career she began working for Rod Ritchie Realty doing property maintenance. She continued this work for 40+ years before her retirement at the young age of 80!
She was able to spend a few years of her retirement living at the Central Coast with her sister before returning back home to Hanford to be close to her son and family.
Mary was an active member of the Catholic Church her entire life and was a prayer warrior. She was an active member of the Portuguese Fraternal Society of America and of the UPPEC #103 Hardwick where she was the former secretary.
Mary was a kind, caring, and quiet mother, grandmother (Va), sister and aunt (Tia). She loved the Lord, spending time with her family whether that be on family vacations, babysitting, or just being together. She would do anything for anyone who asked. She was also an excellent “Chef” and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. She enjoyed crocheting and created many different Afghans and scarves. She never complained even in the final months of her illness. Mary was admired and loved by all who have had the privilege to know her.
Her parents and her sisters Louise Sanders and Bernice Silva preceded Mary in death.
Mary is survived by her son, Dan Azevedo and daughter-in-law Nancy of Hanford, her grandchildren Daniel Azevedo Jr. of Hanford, Tiffany and Shaun Laird and her precious great-grandson Daxon Laird of Visalia. Her siblings, Hilda Suprian of Hanford, John Azevedo of Hanford, Josephine (Joe) Armas of Hanford, Tony (Diane) Azevedo of Nevada, Frank Azevedo of Santa Maria, Barbara Azevedo of Texas, Roy Azevedo of Tennessee and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Hanford Post Acute for the care she received while living there.
The services will be on Wednesday, October 16 at the St. Brigid's Catholic Church with the Rosary at 11am and the mass to follow at 11:30am. Burial will be at the Calvary Cemetery with a luncheon to follow to celebrate the life of Mary at the Fraternal Hall in Hanford.
