Mary Darlene Bridges

June 2, 1937 – July 22, 2019

Mary Darlene Murphy Bridges, 82, of Hanford passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 3rd at 9:00 am with the Service beginning at 10:00 am all at People's Funeral Chapel; 501 N Douty St, Hanford. Burial will follow at Grangeville Cemetery; 10428 14th Ave, Armona.

