Mary Cardoza Martin

Mary was born in Lanare California on June 13, 1924 to Joe Ignacio Cardoza and Mariana F. (Silva) Cardoza. She was one of five siblings; the late Marian George, the late Eva Enes, the late Elvera Dutra, and Joe Cardoza. Mary graduated from Riverdale High School. She was married to Joe C. Martin on November 27, 1946. Mary was a homemaker and enjoyed domestic activities including cooking, gardening, and sewing. However, her greatest joy was caring for her grandchildren.