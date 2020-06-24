Mary Cardoza Martin
June 13, 1924 - June 15, 2020

Mary was born in Lanare California on June 13, 1924 to Joe Ignacio Cardoza and Mariana F. (Silva) Cardoza. She was one of five siblings; the late Marian George, the late Eva Enes, the late Elvera Dutra, and Joe Cardoza. Mary graduated from Riverdale High School. She was married to Joe C. Martin on November 27, 1946. Mary was a homemaker and enjoyed domestic activities including cooking, gardening, and sewing. However, her greatest joy was caring for her grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her sons; Joseph (Betty) Martin of Hanford and Edward (Karen) Martin of Hanford; grandchildren Amanda Martin of Hanford, Jeff (Kazoua) Martin of Hanford, Edward Martin of Fresno, and Michael Martin (Jackie) of Visalia; and great grandchildren Elliot Martin, Garret Martin, and Justin Martin, all of Hanford.

Private funeral services were held. In place of memorial donations, the family asks that prayers be lifted for our nation and the world.

