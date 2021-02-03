Mary Ann Peterson

We sadly announce that our beloved Mary Ann (Scott) Peterson, passed away on Jan. 10, 2021, at the age of 80.
Mary Ann was born in Paso Robles, CA. on October 5, 1940, to Franklin and Mary Ethel Scott. A few months later, her family returned to Hanford where she lived most of her life. Her father worked in Public Health for Kings Co. and her mother taught in Armona at Thomas McCarthy School until their retirement. Mary Ann attended Thomas McCarthy and Hanford High School (graduating in 1958), College of the Sequoias and ultimately, San Jose State University.
She began a teaching career at Kit Carson School, moved to Redding, CA for two years and returned to Hanford, teaching for the Hanford Elementary School District for 35 years. Most of her experience was in kindergarten and second grade.
Mary Ann was married to Thomas Peterson until his death in 2000.
Mary Ann's family and friends were dear to her and she never missed an opportunity to socialize. She loved family get-togethers and enjoyed being with her stepchildren, grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was an avid reader, had a passion for travel, a talent for sewing beautiful quilts that will be cherished by family and friends, and enjoyed helping others. She attended St. Brigid Catholic Church and was also active in the Jolly Ones and Twos group at the First Presbyterian Church. She had wonderful friends whom she joined for dining, (the Green Valley Café and Ryan's were favorites), game nights, movies, concerts and plays.
Her book and movie critiques, sense of humor and thoughtfulness will be missed.
Arrangements under the direction of Yost & Webb Funeral Care 213 N. Irwin St. Hanford, CA. You may visit Mary Anns story at www.ywcares.con and write condolences.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.