January 29, 1946-June 10, 2020

Mary Ann (Hernandez) Gonzalez, age 74, passed away June 10, 2020. She was born January 29, 1946 in San Antonio, Texas. She married Marine veteran and Purple Heart recipient Martin Gonzalez in January of 1969.

Mary Ann loved her family and was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. Her extended family was especially important to her, as she often traveled near and far to celebrate births, weddings, graduations, and holidays with family.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Martin Gonzalez and children Stefani Gonzalez, Stephen Gonzalez (wife Jessica), and Angela Gonzalez. She is one of 13 children andis also survived by her brothers and sister, Connie Guillen, Ernest Hernandez (wife Heather), David Hernandez (wife Norma), Moses Hernandez (wife Rosie), Isabel Hernandez, and Rick Hernandez, and brother-in-law Noe Lopez. Mary Ann has two grandchildren, Cara Ann Peebles and Gannon Gonzalez, 28 nephews and nieces and many great-nephews and great-nieces.

She is preceded in death by her parents Ricardo and Juana Hernandez and siblings Miguel Hernandez, Terry Pena, Sam Hernandez, Rudy De La Cruz, Olga Hernandez, Eva Lopez, and Rebecca Hernandez, and brothers-in-law Ray Pena and Daniel Guillen.

Mary Ann lived a full life and stayed busy taking care of her home, chaperoning many schooltrips, working at her children's school and helping prepare meals in Big Creek, CA for her husband's employer, Edison Hydroelectric Power Plant, during executive tours. Later in life she worked as a child educator after getting her Associates Degree in Child Development. Her faith was always a big part of her life and she spent many years active in congregations in her communities. She was known for her tamales, tortillas, and empanadas, extreme Christmas tree decorating, and her love of Halloween. She took pride in her mountain home where she became an expert in driving in the snow. You could always count on a big meal if you stopped by or stayed over. She never missed a sports game or event for her three children or her grandson Gannon. She loved book club, bowling, watching movies, music, especially Elvis and Prince, family picnics and visiting the ocean and San Francisco.

A memorial to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. If you would like to contact the family please email maryann2020G@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association at www.Heart.org.

