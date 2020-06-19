Mary Ann (Hernandez) Gonzalez

Mary Ann lived a full life and stayed busy taking care of her home, chaperoning many schooltrips, working at her children's school and helping prepare meals in Big Creek, CA for her husband's employer, Edison Hydroelectric Power Plant, during executive tours. Later in life she worked as a child educator after getting her Associates Degree in Child Development. Her faith was always a big part of her life and she spent many years active in congregations in her communities. She was known for her tamales, tortillas, and empanadas, extreme Christmas tree decorating, and her love of Halloween. She took pride in her mountain home where she became an expert in driving in the snow. You could always count on a big meal if you stopped by or stayed over. She never missed a sports game or event for her three children or her grandson Gannon. She loved book club, bowling, watching movies, music, especially Elvis and Prince, family picnics and visiting the ocean and San Francisco.