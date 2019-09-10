Marsino Salas Jr.
September 26, 1963- August 30, 2019
Marsino “Red” Salas was 55 when he went to be with the Lord on August 30, 2019 after his life was taken short by a drunk driver. He was born in Hanford Ca. on September 26, 1963 to Mariana Franco, Marsino Salas Sr.
He survived by his mother Mariana Fraco Diego and step dad Juan Diego, 5 sister's Rosalinda Salas, Yolanda Emery, Juanita Frias, Sylvia Torres, Adella Serna & his sons Angelo, Manuel, 3 grandkids. He was preceded in death by his father Marsino Salas Sr. and his son Marsino Patrick Salas.
He was the only uncle his family had to many nieces and nephews and countless cousins and many friends. His Facebook cover photo read from late June a very telling quote. "If you remember anything of me after I leave this world, remember that I loved even when it was foolish.That I cared even when it was unwanted. When my body is gone remember my heart” Marsino was an organ donor whose last request was fulfilled. He will forever be missed.
A Visitation People's Funeral Chapel on Friday September 13, @ 5-7pm and on Saturday September 14, @ 9:30am Services at People's Funeral Chapel graveside service to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Hanford CA.
