Marlene Marie Worrell

December 23, 1932 – February 9, 2020

On February 9, 2020, Marlene Worrell joined her husband Walter in God's Kingdom.

Marlene enjoyed a full life. In her lifetime, she was active at St Brigid Catholic Church, serving as an RCIA instructor and a Eucharistic Minister. She also loved dancing, and attended many local senior dances, as well as square dancing. As a young woman and mother, she was also busy with her children's schools, serving in Mother's Clubs and PTAs, including a term as president at the Kings River Hardwick Mother's Club.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 1932, Marlene was born to Manuel and Viola Miguel in Hanford. She had two sisters, Diane Montgomery and Beverly (Cookie) Hagood, and a brother, Marvin (Buddy) Miguel.

On March 6, 1970, she married Walter Worrell. They enjoyed 30 years of love together, caring for children and friends, who became family, until his passing in 2000.

Marlene was a retired LVN. She enjoyed spending time with her family and making holidays special.