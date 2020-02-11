Marlene Marie Worrell
December 23, 1932 – February 9, 2020
On February 9, 2020, Marlene Worrell joined her husband Walter in God's Kingdom.
Marlene enjoyed a full life. In her lifetime, she was active at St Brigid Catholic Church, serving as an RCIA instructor and a Eucharistic Minister. She also loved dancing, and attended many local senior dances, as well as square dancing. As a young woman and mother, she was also busy with her children's schools, serving in Mother's Clubs and PTAs, including a term as president at the Kings River Hardwick Mother's Club.
In 1932, Marlene was born to Manuel and Viola Miguel in Hanford. She had two sisters, Diane Montgomery and Beverly (Cookie) Hagood, and a brother, Marvin (Buddy) Miguel.
On March 6, 1970, she married Walter Worrell. They enjoyed 30 years of love together, caring for children and friends, who became family, until his passing in 2000.
Marlene was a retired LVN. She enjoyed spending time with her family and making holidays special.
She is survived by her sister Diane, her brother Marvin, her sons Michael Stater and Verne Stater, and her daughter Lynette Tracy. Another daughter, Brenda, preceded her in death in 2014. She also has two stepchildren, Valerie and Joey Worrell, 25 grandchildren, 47 great-grand-children, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Thursday, February 13, at Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Home from 5:00 – 8:00pm. A rosary and funeral Mass will be at St Brigid Catholic Church, Friday, February 14, beginning at 12:00 noon, with interment following at Calvary Cemetery in Hanford.
