Marlene A. Toste
December 4, 1933 – January 3, 2020
Marlene Toste, 86, of Hanford passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 in Hanford.
Visitation for Marlene will be on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 9:00am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 10355 Hanford-Armona Rd, Hanford. A rosary will take place at 10:00am and mass will follow at 10:30am all at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, 11680 S. 10th Ave, Hanford. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Service, Hanford.
