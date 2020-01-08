{{featured_button_text}}

Marlene A. Toste

December 4, 1933 – January 3, 2020

Marlene Toste, 86, of Hanford passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 in Hanford.

Visitation for Marlene will be on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 9:00am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 10355 Hanford-Armona Rd, Hanford. A rosary will take place at 10:00am and mass will follow at 10:30am all at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, 11680 S. 10th Ave, Hanford. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Service, Hanford.

