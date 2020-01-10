Marlene A. Toste
December 4, 1933 – January 3, 2020
Marlene A. Toste was born in Hanford, CA on December 4, 1933 to Morris and Anne Fraga and left us on January 3, 2020 at the age of 86.
During her life she attended Hanford area schools where she graduated from Hanford High in 1952 and went to work for the phone company. She also met and married her lifelong love, George P. Toste on July 30, 1953 and they were married for 47 years before his passing in 2000.
You have free articles remaining.
During that time, they moved away to Camp Hanford, WA. After their return to CA they had 4 daughters, Debra Bernardo, Theresa Harp (Jim), Annette Toste and Jeanette Pearce, 7 grandchildren – James Harp, Kevin Harp, Keith (Cristina) Harp, Troy Pearce, Jocelyn Toste, John Grant, Dennis Barry and 4 great grandchildren – Madison Harp, Kyrsten Toste-Aguilar, Ramona Harp and Ryker Ritchie.
She raised the children on the family dairy/ranch until she went back to work, selling Avon, doing office work and last, working for the Palace, until she retired.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Toste, brothers Donald Fraga, Robert Fraga and sister Laverne Barnett. She will be greatly missed.
Visitation for Marlene will be on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 9:00am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 10355 Hanford-Armona Rd, Hanford. A rosary will take place at 10:00am and mass will follow at 10:30am all at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, 11680 S. 10th Ave, Hanford. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Service, Hanford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.