markus davis
markus davis

On Friday, March 19, 2021, Markus Ray Davis, passed away in the early morning hours at the age of 52. Markus “Mark” Davis was born on May 21, 1968, in Hanford, CA to Larry and Sue Davis. Mark then attended Armona Elementary, Parkview Middle School and then attended Hanford High School. He was then married and raised one daughter, Hayley Davis. Mark had a passion for motorcycles, truck driving, outdoors, and having fun with friends.

Mark is survived by his only daughter Hayley Davis of Summerfield, Florida. His parents Larry (Tammy) Davis of Hanford, and Sue Davis of Armona. Brothers: Jeffery (Tiffany) Ozcoidi and Landon (Kelsie) Davis of Hanford. Nieces: Dawna Davis of Santa Barbara and Emily (Ben) Beck of Tehachapi. Nephews: Daylon and Dawsyn Ozcoidi and Liam Davis of Hanford. Uncle Bill Barnes of Casa Grande, Arizona. Great Aunt Mona Anacleto of Hanford, Great Aunt Clay Wallin of Oklahoma and many loving cousins. Mark is preceeded in death by his grandparents Ray and Myrle Davis, Dea and Bessie Barnes, brother Mike Davis, and uncles Don Davis and Bobby Barnes.

Graveside services will be held at Grangeville cemetery April 6, 2021, at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

Family and friends may visit www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com to send condolences to the family.

Arrangements under the direction of People's Funeral Chapel, Hanford, California

