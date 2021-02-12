You have permission to edit this article.
Marjorie Lou Holder
Marjorie Lou Holder

January 28, 1940 - February 10, 2021

Marjorie Lou Holder, 81, of Hanford passed away February 10th. No services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

