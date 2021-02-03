You have permission to edit this article.
Marjorie Gladys Rhea
Marjorie Gladys Rhea

March 26, 1925 - January 26, 2021

Marjorie Gladys Rhea.jpg

Marjorie, a resident of Valley Christian Home in Hanford, passed away on January 26, 2021 at the age of 95. She was born in Beggs, Oklahoma, moving to California at the age of nine and residing in Kings County for over 86 years.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Bill Rhea.

She is survived by daughters, Lana Cantrell and Diana Soward, grandchildren Tiffany Cantrell, Carrie Schafer, Travis Soward, great granddaughter, Natalie Barbich and great great grandson , Steve Barbich.

The Family would like to take this opportunity to thank the Administration and staff of Valley Christian Home for their kindness and care over the past six years. Marjorie thought of Valley Christian as family.

There are no services planned at this time.

