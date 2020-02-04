Marion Pearl Koenigs
August 30, 1922-January 27, 2020
Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, 9 decades of memories, a life well lived. Marion Pearl Koenigs, was born in Canada on August 30, 1922 to Frank and Martha Goodwin. She passed in peace on Monday, January 27, 2020 in her daughter's home in Lemoore, California at the age of 97 years.
Marion made San Diego, California her final home in her late 30's. Her interest included spending time with family, playing the guitar, swing dancing, fishing and she enjoyed spending time at the ocean.
She is survived by her son best known as Skip, daughters; Linda and Allison, nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and two great- great grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service on February 12, 2020 at 11:30 at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery 1700 Cabrillo Memorial Dr. San Diego, Ca 92106
Arrangements under the direction of Yost & Webb Funeral Care 213 N. Irwin St. Hanford, CA 559-582-5400
