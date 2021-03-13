Marilyn Larson Fryer went to be with the Lord on March 9, 2021. She was 84 years old. She died after a long battle with Parkinsons Disease. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, friend and educator.
Marilyn was born in Martinez, California on July 31, 1936, to Almir and Ida Larson. The family moved to Kingsburg, California where Almir was raised. Marilyn graduated from Kingsburg High School in 1954. She was a member of Quill and Scroll and a life member of the California Scholarship Federation. Marilyn graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from San Jose State University. She received her Master of Arts degree from the University of San Francisco. Marilyn was a teacher in regular and special education. She taught for 39 years in several school districts and retired from Fresno Unified School District in 2000. She was the recipient of the outstanding Quality Educator Award from Paramount Unified School District and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in 1987. She was a member of Phi Delta Kappa and served as president in 1994-1995. Marilyn was an active member of St. Anthony of Padua until she became ill.
After her retirement, Marilyn enjoyed many hobbies. She loved reading, crossword puzzles, cooking, square dancing, weekly lunches with her Kingsburg High classmates, and daily visits to her 60+ internet chat room. She loved to travel and meet up with her chat room friends all over the United States. It was in that chat room that she met her beloved husband, Robert Fryer. They married on June 25, 2008. One of Marilyns favorite hobbies was writing. She took writing classes and wrote many poems and short stories. She had a very creative mind.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Fryer and her infant sons, Timothy and Paul Stauffer. She is survived by her children, Richard Benzler of Fresno and his daughter, Michaela, Kristen Rose of Madera and her husband Dan, and Thomas David Benzler of Fresno and his wife, Celeste, and their children, Kyle, Kaleb, Sophia, and Thomas David II.
Her family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at the Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens assisted living for their loving and compassionate care. They were an integral part of our family over the last 6 years.
A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 10:00am at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Kingsburg. The internment will be at the Kingsburg Cemetery following the mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the TSJG Foundation 5555 N. Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93710
Services have been entrusted to Salser & Dillard Creighton Chapel. Memorial Tributes and condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
