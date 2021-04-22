You have permission to edit this article.
Marilyn Emling
Marilyn Emling

December 22, 1933-April 14, 2021

Marilyn Emling, age 87, passed to eternal life on Wednesday April 14, 2021 in Fresno California with family at her side. Marilyn was born on Dec 22, 1933, in Olney Illinois to Dale and Anna Harvey. She married her high school sweetheart Ray Emling on November 22, 1952 in Goodrich IL and were together for 60 years until his passing. She worked in the banking industry for many years before becoming a small business owner, operating Valley Pool and Spa in Hanford CA with Ray and their son Mike.

Marilyn is survived by her children Karen (Patrick) Burghgrave, Kevin Emling, Mike Emling and Kris (Joe) Lopez, her sister Darlene (Gene) Bertrand, bother Jack Harvey, grandchildren RJ Emling, Ashley Maya, Justin Emling, Briana Whitten, Andrea Lopez, Adam Lopez, Ashley Sellers and 7 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband Ray.

The family would like to thank the staff at Westmont of Fresno Memory Care and Hinds Hospice for the loving and compassionate care.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Fresno on Friday April 23, 2021 at 2:00 pm. Private interment to follow at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrances be made to Hinds Hospice at 2490 W Shaw Ave, Fresno CA 93711 or the charity of the donors choice.

